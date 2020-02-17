|
TREHARNE Cahloun Herbert 'Cal'
Late of Maitland
Passed Away
4th February 2020
Aged 21 Years
Loving partner of Brittany and her daughter Hailee. Much loved son and step-son of Michael, Allison and Heidi. Adored brother of Ashley, Brydie, Katie. Beloved grandson of Terry and Carolyn, Garrie, Pat, Norm, Bev. A loyal mate to many.
The family and friends of Cal are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Thursday 20th February 2020 service commencing at 10am.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 17, 2020