Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Chapel, Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Rd
Ryhope
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cahloun TREHARNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cahloun Herbert TREHARNE

Add a Memory
Cahloun Herbert TREHARNE Notice
TREHARNE Cahloun Herbert 'Cal'

Late of Maitland

Passed Away

4th February 2020

Aged 21 Years



Loving partner of Brittany and her daughter Hailee. Much loved son and step-son of Michael, Allison and Heidi. Adored brother of Ashley, Brydie, Katie. Beloved grandson of Terry and Carolyn, Garrie, Pat, Norm, Bev. A loyal mate to many.



The family and friends of Cal are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Thursday 20th February 2020 service commencing at 10am.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cahloun's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -