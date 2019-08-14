Home
BYRON ROSE

BYRON ROSE Notice
ROSE BYRON Aged 84 Years

of Greta

Much loved partner of DOROTHY. Loved father and father in law of EDWINA and PHIL, BRUCE and CINDY, and RUTH. Adored Pop of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and their families. Much loved member of the ROSE and MILLER families and great friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of BYRON's life in the North Chapel of the Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on TUESDAY, 20th August 2019 at 12noon.



Published in The Maitland Mercury from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
