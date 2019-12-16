Home
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park
Anderson Dr
Beresfield
Brian HERBERT

Brian HERBERT Notice
HERBERT BRIAN DESMOND 'HERB' Aged 60 Years of Maitland Beloved husband of JENNY. Much loved and devoted Dad of JAY, MIKAYLA and SAMANTHA. Loved brother and brother in law of PAT and JIMMY, MAUREEN and IAN, ROBERT and DIANNE, STEPHEN and GAIL, DOROTHY and RON. Cherished uncle of his nieces and nephews. Loved member of the HERBERT and LAUDENIO families and a great mate to many. Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on TUESDAY, 17th December, 2019 at 3pm. "The Local Bloke"



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Dec. 16, 2019
