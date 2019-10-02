|
|
WETHERED BETTY Aged 87 Years
of Opal, Maitland
formerly of Gillies St,
Rutherford
Beloved wife of the late JACK WETHERED, loving mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of YVONNE and FRANK, KEN and ANNE, JENNY and GEOFF, JOHN and LORRAE, RAYMOND and LEANNE and their families. A loved sister, sister in law and aunt of the LEA and WETHERED families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy, Campbells Hill, MAITLAND on FRIDAY, 4th October, 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 2, 2019