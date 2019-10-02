Home
Services
Fry Bros
97 New England Highway
Maitland, New South Wales
(02) 4933 6155
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY WETHERED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY WETHERED

Add a Memory
BETTY WETHERED Notice
WETHERED BETTY Aged 87 Years

of Opal, Maitland

formerly of Gillies St,

Rutherford

Beloved wife of the late JACK WETHERED, loving mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of YVONNE and FRANK, KEN and ANNE, JENNY and GEOFF, JOHN and LORRAE, RAYMOND and LEANNE and their families. A loved sister, sister in law and aunt of the LEA and WETHERED families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy, Campbells Hill, MAITLAND on FRIDAY, 4th October, 2019 at 11am.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices