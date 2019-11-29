Home
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
East Maitland Catholic Cemetery
BERYL SCULLY

BERYL SCULLY Notice
SCULLY BERYL Aged 90 Years

of Rutherford

Beloved wife of the late NOEL SCULLY, precious mother and mother in law of SANDRA, KIM and RAELENE, GARY and JOY. A devoted and cherished grandmother and great grandmother of BELINDA and RUSSELL, HANNAH, TODD, FLETCHER, CAMPBELL, AUBREY and SULLIVAN; MELANIE and CHRIS, GEORGE, OWEN, ARLO and ROSE; ERIN and ROD, CHARLOTTE and LILY; LEIA and ANDREW, ANNA and MACY; TROY and TAHNEE and PEYTON; NOAH and GRACE; and LIAM. A loved sister, sister in law and aunt of BARRY and SANDRA (dec) CAMPBELL and family and the SCULLY family.

Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Service to take place Graveside at the East Maitland Catholic Cemetery on MONDAY, 2nd December, 2019 at 11am.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 29, 2019
