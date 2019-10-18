Home
BEK WHITE

BEK WHITE In Memoriam
WHITE Bek 18th October 2018 The moment that you died Our hearts were torn in two. One side filled with heartache, The other died with you We often lie awake at night. When the world is fast asleep, And take a walk down memory lane, With tears upon our cheeks Remembering you is easy, We do it every day, But missing you is heartache, that never goes away. We hold you tightly within our hearts And there you will remain. Until the joyous day arrives, That we will meet again. Love always Mum, Chad, Savannah, Emerson and Tylar xxx
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 18, 2019
