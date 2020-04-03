|
|
PIGGOTT Barbara Ann 'Aunty Barb'
Late of
Mayfield Aged Care
Formerly of
East Maitland and Kirrawee
Passed peacefully supported by her loving family
30th March, 2020
Aged 84 Years
Loving & devoted daughter of Arthur & Myrtle Piggott (Both dec'd). Loved sister and sister-in-law of John & Yvonne (Both dec'd), Janis & Ted. Cherished aunt and great aunt of their famiies.
Family and friends of Barbara are advised that due to the current health warnings, Her Funeral will take place privately. for those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Wednesday 8th April, 2020 at 12 noon. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/piggott-barbara/
A Memorial Service to Celebrate Barbara's Life will be held at a later date.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Apr. 3, 2020