Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara PIGGOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann PIGGOTT

Add a Memory
Barbara Ann PIGGOTT Notice
PIGGOTT Barbara Ann 'Aunty Barb'

Late of

Mayfield Aged Care

Formerly of

East Maitland and Kirrawee

Passed peacefully supported by her loving family

30th March, 2020

Aged 84 Years



Loving & devoted daughter of Arthur & Myrtle Piggott (Both dec'd). Loved sister and sister-in-law of John & Yvonne (Both dec'd), Janis & Ted. Cherished aunt and great aunt of their famiies.



Family and friends of Barbara are advised that due to the current health warnings, Her Funeral will take place privately. for those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Wednesday 8th April, 2020 at 12 noon. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/piggott-barbara/



A Memorial Service to Celebrate Barbara's Life will be held at a later date.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -