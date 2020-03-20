|
|
BLACKTOP BARBARA ANN Aged 68 Years
of Maitland
Dearly loved mother and mother in law of JASON and VESNA, ANDREW 'Jock' (dec), JOSH (Phoenix) and ALLESHA. Loving Granny Barb of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving sister of THOMAS, ROBERT (both dec), SHARON and WAYNE, MARK, JANICE and BILL, and CHERYL. Much loved member of the GLOVER, KILMARTIN, HUMBLES and BLACKTOP families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of BARBARA's life at St Mary's Anglican Church, Church St, Maitland on MONDAY, 23rd March 2020 at 11am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 20, 2020