O'NEILL ANN Aged 80 Years
of 'Benhome'
formerly of Telarah, Nyngan and Holcombe UK
Much loved sister and sister in law of RICHARD and ELIZABETH CHIVERS. Cherished aunt of SUSAN, DIANE, DAVID and their families. A dear friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of ANN's life at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy, Maitland (Rutherford) on THURSDAY, 8th August 2019 at 2.00pm.
All are welcome to arrive at 1.30pm to help decorate the coffin with notes and memorabilia.
