Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Kurri Kurri High School Gymnasium
Cnr Deakin and Stanford Streets
Kurri Kurri
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angus LATHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angus Walpole LATHAN

Add a Memory
Angus Walpole LATHAN Notice
LATHAN Angus Walpole 'Our Beautiful Boy'

Late of Kurri Kurri

Passed away

8th December, 2019

Aged 19 Years



Beloved son of Mark and Helen. Cherished brother of Connor, and Meg (and Jonathon). Much loved grandson of Roy and Gwen (dec'd) Lathan, John (dec'd) and Colleen Walpole. Loved by all his Uncles, Aunties and Cousins.



The family and friends of Angus are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Celebration of his life to be held in the Kurri Kurri High School Gymnasium, Cnr Deakin and Stanford Streets, Kurri Kurri, this Thursday 19th December, 2019. Service commencing at 2:30pm.



Dress: 'Best Angus'



This service will be preceeded by private interment.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the service for Young Adult Mental Health, in Angus' memory.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angus's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -