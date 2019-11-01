Home
Services
Fry Bros
97 New England Highway
Maitland, New South Wales
(02) 4933 6155
Resources
More Obituaries for ALWYN NESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALWYN NESS

Add a Memory
ALWYN NESS Notice
NESS ALWYN Aged 81 Years

of St Joseph's Home Sandgate

formerly of Thornton

Brother of SHEILA (dec), AUDREY (dec), and ROLPHE. Uncle of CHARMAINE LAWRENCE, the JOLLY family, WAYNE and VERONICA LAWRENCE and family, DALE HOOPER and family, WALLY and LEANNE MORRIS and family, ROBERT NESS and family.

Family and friends are invited to the Service at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy, Maitland (Rutherford) on MONDAY 4th November, 2019 at 10.30am thence for burial at Sedgefield Cemetery, Gresford Rd, Singleton.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALWYN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -