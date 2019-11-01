|
|
NESS ALWYN Aged 81 Years
of St Joseph's Home Sandgate
formerly of Thornton
Brother of SHEILA (dec), AUDREY (dec), and ROLPHE. Uncle of CHARMAINE LAWRENCE, the JOLLY family, WAYNE and VERONICA LAWRENCE and family, DALE HOOPER and family, WALLY and LEANNE MORRIS and family, ROBERT NESS and family.
Family and friends are invited to the Service at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy, Maitland (Rutherford) on MONDAY 4th November, 2019 at 10.30am thence for burial at Sedgefield Cemetery, Gresford Rd, Singleton.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 1, 2019