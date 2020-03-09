Home
97 New England Highway
Maitland, New South Wales
(02) 4933 6155
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St Mary's Anglican Church
Church Street
Maitland
ALMA MARJORIE KILMARTIN

KILMARTIN ALMA MARJORIE 'MARGE'

Aged 94 Years

of Maitland

Dearly loved wife of the late SAM KILMARTIN. Previously married to the late RAY GLOVER. Much loved mother and mother in law of THOMAS, ROBERT (both dec), BARBARA, SHARON and WAYNE, MARK, JANICE and BILL, and CHERYL. Adored grandmother of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Much loved member of the FAIRLEIGH, GLOVER and KILMARTIN families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Mary's Anglican Church, Church Street, Maitland on WEDNESDAY, 11th March, 2020 at 11am.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 9, 2020
