Home
Services
Fry Bros
97 New England Highway
Maitland, New South Wales
(02) 4933 6155
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St Christopher's Anglican Church
Verge St
Rutherford
Resources
More Obituaries for ALEXANDER HODGES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALEXANDER "Alec" HODGES

Add a Memory
ALEXANDER "Alec" HODGES Notice
HODGES ALEXANDER "Alec" of Rutherford

Beloved husband of JAN, cherished father and father in law of LISA and JOHN, NICOLEE and DAVID. Much loved Pop of ASHLEIGH and LUKE, LACHLAN and CAITLIN. A loved member of the HODGES, THOMAS, LILLY and RICHARDSON families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Christopher's Anglican Church, Verge St, Rutherford on FRIDAY, 7th February, 2020 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mater Oncology Unit may be left at the church.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALEXANDER's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -