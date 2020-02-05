|
HODGES ALEXANDER "Alec" of Rutherford
Beloved husband of JAN, cherished father and father in law of LISA and JOHN, NICOLEE and DAVID. Much loved Pop of ASHLEIGH and LUKE, LACHLAN and CAITLIN. A loved member of the HODGES, THOMAS, LILLY and RICHARDSON families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Christopher's Anglican Church, Verge St, Rutherford on FRIDAY, 7th February, 2020 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mater Oncology Unit may be left at the church.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020