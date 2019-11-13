|
|
WELLS ALAN KENNETH Aged 63 Years
of East Maitland
Dearly loved husband of LYNNE, father and father in law of BRENDAN and CRYSTAL, and AMANDA. Loved brother, brother in law, uncle and great uncle of HELEN and NIGEL, CAROL, ROB and LYN and their families. Loved son in law of PATRICIA BURG. Loved member of the BARR, HOGAN and CHAPPELL families.
Family and friends are invited to the Celebration of ALAN's life at St Joseph's Catholic Church, King Street, East Maitland on FRIDAY 15th November, 2019 at 10.30am.
In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation may be left at the church.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 13, 2019