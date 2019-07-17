Home
Resources
More Obituaries for AILEEN WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AILEEN CATHERINE WHITE

Add a Memory
AILEEN CATHERINE WHITE Notice
WHITE (Murray) AILEEN CATHERINE Aged 90 years

of Calvary Cessnock

formerly of Largs

Loved wife of STANLEY (dec), sister of PHYLLIS McLAREN. Special Aunt to ALISON TATTERSALL, stepmother of SUE, STAN and BILL (dec) and loved member of the MURRAY, WHITE and McLAREN families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to Requiem Mass to be celebrated at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, George St, Morpeth on FRIDAY 19th July, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Society of St Vincent de Paul may be left at the church. A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.