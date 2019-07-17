|
WHITE (Murray) AILEEN CATHERINE Aged 90 years
of Calvary Cessnock
formerly of Largs
Loved wife of STANLEY (dec), sister of PHYLLIS McLAREN. Special Aunt to ALISON TATTERSALL, stepmother of SUE, STAN and BILL (dec) and loved member of the MURRAY, WHITE and McLAREN families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to Requiem Mass to be celebrated at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, George St, Morpeth on FRIDAY 19th July, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Society of St Vincent de Paul may be left at the church. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on July 17, 2019