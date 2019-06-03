Home
Resources
More Obituaries for White KEVIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

White KEVIN

Notice Condolences

White KEVIN Notice
A547449 WHITE Kevin Warwick Passed Away Peacefully 29th May 2019 Late of Gillieston Heights RAAF Veteran formerly of WA Loving husband of Lillian. Devoted and beloved dad to Kevin, Kerry and Cheryle. Adored Grandad and Great Pop. Dearly loved and forever in our hearts. Aged 85 Years Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the graveside service for KEVIN to be held on Wednesday 5th June 2019, at the East Maitland Cemetery, 201 Raymond Terrace Road, East Maitland commencing at 11am.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.