A547449 WHITE Kevin Warwick Passed Away Peacefully 29th May 2019 Late of Gillieston Heights RAAF Veteran formerly of WA Loving husband of Lillian. Devoted and beloved dad to Kevin, Kerry and Cheryle. Adored Grandad and Great Pop. Dearly loved and forever in our hearts. Aged 85 Years Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the graveside service for KEVIN to be held on Wednesday 5th June 2019, at the East Maitland Cemetery, 201 Raymond Terrace Road, East Maitland commencing at 11am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on June 3, 2019