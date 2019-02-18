Home
Walter Percy WEBBER

Walter Percy WEBBER Notice
WEBBER Walter Percy Late of

East Maitland

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

13th February, 2019

Aged 92 Years



Loved husband of The Late Betty Webber. Loved father and father-in-law of John and Kathy, Annette and Stephen (dec'd), Marianne, Paul & Donna. Loved Pop of Kate & Carl, Samantha, and Blake. Proud Great Pop of Thomas, Piper, Toby, and Regan. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family.



The family and friends of Walter are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Thursday 21st February, 2019 service commencing at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Walter, donations to 'Ronald McDonald House' may be made at the service.



'Gone Fishing'



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 18, 2019
