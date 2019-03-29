|
|
FREEMAN VELMA ELAINE 'Val'
Aged 91 years
of Maitland
Dearly loved wife of WES (dec), much loved mother and mother in law of DEBBIE, GAI and KEVIN. Nanna of RENAE, KAYLA, LAURA, ALEXANDRA, SARAH and JACQUELINE and a Great Nanna of AIDEN, COHEN, RORY, ZOE and HUDSON. Val will be missed by all of the COLLISON and FREEMAN families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy Maitland (Rutherford) on TUESDAY 2nd April, 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 29, 2019