Home
Services
Fry Bros
97 New England Highway
Maitland, New South Wales
(02) 4933 6155
Resources
More Obituaries for VELMA FREEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VELMA ELAINE FREEMAN

Notice Condolences

VELMA ELAINE FREEMAN Notice
FREEMAN VELMA ELAINE 'Val'

Aged 91 years

of Maitland

Dearly loved wife of WES (dec), much loved mother and mother in law of DEBBIE, GAI and KEVIN. Nanna of RENAE, KAYLA, LAURA, ALEXANDRA, SARAH and JACQUELINE and a Great Nanna of AIDEN, COHEN, RORY, ZOE and HUDSON. Val will be missed by all of the COLLISON and FREEMAN families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy Maitland (Rutherford) on TUESDAY 2nd April, 2019 at 10am.



logo


logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices