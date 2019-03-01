|
BORG Teresa 02.04.1941-25.2.2019 Aged 77 years Late of Greta Beloved wife of Charlie (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Emanuel & Angelia and Rosie (dec). Adored Nan of Jessica (dec), Samantha & Mitchell, Mark & Carisa, and Bradley. We Will Miss You. Family and friends are invited to gather at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Branxton Street, Greta on Tuesday March 5th at 11am to honour Teresa's life. A burial service will follow at Greta Cemetery.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 1, 2019