|
|
PRIDUE Siddie Roseland Late of Opal Aged Care, Rutherford
Formerly of
Ashton Gardens
Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family
28th May, 2019
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved wife of James. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Doug and Pauline, Wendy & Greg. Loved and adored Nan of Michael, Jamie, Karin, Justin (dec'd), Laney, and Great Nan of their families. Treasured aunt of Narelle & Gary.
Siddie's family wish to Thank the wonderful staff at Opal, Rutherford for the care given to our Mum.
The family and friends of Siddie are advised that Her Funeral has taken place privately at Her request.
'A Beautiful Lady'
'Loved By All'
Published in The Maitland Mercury on June 7, 2019