WILLIAMS SHIRLEY AGNES Aged 83 years
of Rutherford
Loving wife of BILL (dec), loved mother and mother-in-law of DOUG and GAYLE, GAYLE, DON and CAROLYN, SARAH and DARREN (dec), loved Mumma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the memorial Mass in celebration of SHIRLEY's life to be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New England Hwy, Campbells Hill on FRIDAY 21st June, 2019 at 2pm thence for Morpeth Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on June 19, 2019