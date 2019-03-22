|
NEVILLE Rita Marie Passed away peacefully 19.03.2019 Aged 79 Years Late of Rutherford Formerly of Branxton Beloved wife of KEVIN. Loving mother and mother-in-law to MICHAEL and SANDRA, JENNY and ROBERT, and DAVID, CHRISTINE and MARK. Much loved grandmother to ADAM and SARAH. A dear sister to MARGARET, BETTY, ROBYN (dec'd), ANNETTE and BARBARA. Much loved member of the GOODWIN and NEVILLE FAMILIES. Family and Friends of RITA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated in the Catholic Church of the Sacred Heart, New England Highway, Campbell's Hill this TUESDAY, 26.3.2019 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Palliative Care may be left at the Church.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 22, 2019