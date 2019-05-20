Home
Resources
More Obituaries for REGINALD MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REGINALD MICHAEL MURRAY

Notice Condolences

REGINALD MICHAEL MURRAY Notice
MURRAY REGINALD MICHAEL 'Mick'

Aged 88 years

of Regent St Maitland



Loved husband of IRIS (dec). Loving father and father in law of ANN and GRAHAME, LYNN and ALAN. Cherished Popa to KATHERINE and ADRIAN, LAURA and MICHAEL. Brother, brother in law and uncle of LLOYD and VAL (dec) and their families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service to Celebrate MICK's life at Maitland City Bowling Club, Arthur Street, Rutherford on THURSDAY 23rd May, 2019 at 11am.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.