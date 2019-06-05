Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
PETER LAWRENCE MUNGOVEN

PETER LAWRENCE MUNGOVEN Notice
MUNGOVEN PETER LAWRENCE Late of Merewether

Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved and devoted husband of Fay. Cherished father and father-in-law of Lynda, Glen(dec'd), Derek(dec'd), Kathryn and John, Kevin and Kath. Adored Grandad of Grace, Rachel, Sally and Tim. Much loved brother of Rex(dec'd), Darrell, Terry(dec'd), Yvonne(dec'd), Michael(dec'd), Brian, Veronica(dec'd), Richard(dec'd), Carol and their families.



Relatives and friends of PETER are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St, Broadmeadow on FRIDAY 7th June 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. A private cremation will follow this service.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on June 5, 2019
