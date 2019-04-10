|
|
CLEMENTS PAULINE MARY Aged 91 years
Late of Paterson
Much loved wife of ERIC (dec), mother of CAROL, GARRY, HELEN and LES. Cherished Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved member of the BROWN and CLEMENTS families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Paul's Anglican Church, Duke St, Paterson on FRIDAY 12th April 2019 at 11.00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Australia may be left at the church.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Apr. 10, 2019