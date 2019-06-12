|
HILL PAULINE MARGARET Aged 69 years
of East Maitland
Much loved wife of the late PETER HILL, loving mother and mother in law of BRETT, GARY and NOLENE, TROY and LANA. Nan to CHARLEY, ELLIE, BRITTNEY, LOGAN (dec), CHELSEA, MADDISON and MAX. Sister and sister in law to KEITH and SHIRLEY HOLLIS.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Graveside Service at the Anglican Cemetery, Raymond Terrace Road, East Maitland on FRIDAY 14th June, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on June 12, 2019