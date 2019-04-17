Home
PICKETT Paul Passed away peacefully 14.04.2019 Aged 74 Years Formerly of Denman and Singleton Beloved husband of CAROLYN. Loving father and father-in-law to KENNETH and GINA, TAMARA and ANDREW, NATALIE and SHAWN. Step father and step father-in-law to BLAIR and SUSAN, JASON and DONNA. A much loved POPPY PAUL to their FAMILIES. A dear brother to GARY, and ROBYN (dec'd). A Loved and respected member of the PICKETT, FORD and PRITCHARD FAMILIES. Relatives and Friends of PAUL are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this THURSDAY 18.4.2019 at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Council may be left at the Chapel. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Apr. 17, 2019
