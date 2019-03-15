Home
PATRICIA MARY FAIRWEATHER

PATRICIA MARY FAIRWEATHER Notice
FAIRWEATHER PATRICIA MARY 'TRISH'

Aged 91 years

of East Maitland

Beloved wife of TERRY (dec), loving mother of PAUL and partner HELEN, JUDE and partner TIM, GREG and partner LEONIE and TONY. Loving Nanna of her 8 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren, loving member of the AVARD family and a friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service a St Joseph's Catholic Church, King Street, East Maitland on WEDNESDAY 20th March, 2019 at 10.00am.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 15, 2019
