Olga Elaine HODGSON

HODGSON Olga Elaine Late of

Wallsend Manor

Formerly of

Tenambit

Passed away

13th February, 2019

Aged 85 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Noel Hodgson. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Narelle and Brian, Julie and Owen, Scott and Coral, Darren and Fran. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of their families.



Olga's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Thursday 21st February, 2019. Service commencing at 12 noon.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 18, 2019
