NORMA MAY JAMES

NORMA MAY JAMES Notice
JAMES NORMA MAY Aged 88 years

formerly of Telarah

late of St Helens (Tas)

Much loved wife of FRED (dec), mother and mother in law of KENNETH and JUDITH, and SUSANNE and DARREN. Cherished Grandmother of ELLEN, LINDSAY, AMY, KATIE, DANIEL and CODY and a Great Grandmother of BRODIE, SHILOH, JYE, BRAYDEN and HUNTER.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Mary's Anglican Church, Church Street Maitland on WEDNESDAY 20th March, 2019 at 11.30am.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 15, 2019
