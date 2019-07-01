|
|
Noelene Patricia Brazier Passed Away 1/7/96 Aged 47 years Mum, 23 years ago today, We didn't know we were going to lose you, No last words, hugs or goodbyes, Only memories now, our thoughts and photos, Thank you for all the years you took care of us, We hope you continue to watch over us, We miss you Mum and always will. We also think of our grandparents: Colleen Elbourn Passed Away 16/7/98 Alexander Elbourn Passed Away 12/7/11 Your memories will always be treasured within our hearts. Loved forever, Lyn, Jon, Grant and Patrick
Published in The Maitland Mercury on July 1, 2019