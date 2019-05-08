|
|
HUMBLES Nathan James 25.5.1989 - 11.5.2018 On the day you left us the rain came falling down and it hasn't seemed to lighten up it all still feels the same. Without your smile to light our way the world seems very dark, we love you and we miss you and wish we weren't apart. You thought we would forget you but we can't believe that's true, when every waking moment is spent thinking of you. Love always Mum, Dad, Mark, Amy Samuel, Eden & Shannon
Published in The Maitland Mercury from May 8 to May 10, 2019