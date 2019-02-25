Home
Monica Bernadette REINHARD

Stockton Centre

Passed peacefully

16 February 2019

Aged 59 years



'Blessed are the meek they shall inherit the earth'



Dearly loved daughter of the late Cecil and Catherine (Kit). Much loved sister of Doreen Lalor, Marie Little, Catherine O'Brien, Barry, Colin and loved by their families.

Will be sadly missed by the residents and staff of Stockton Centre.



The family and friends of Monica are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass, to be held in St Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 13 Dunbar St, Stockton, on Thursday 28th February 2019 service commencing at 10.30am.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 25, 2019
