Maxwell BELL

Bell Maxwell James. Passed away Peacefully at Blue Mountains Hospital Katoomba. Late of Springwood, formerly of Sutherland. Beloved Husband of Shirley. Much Loved Father of Catherine (Deceased) and Maree Therese. Father in law of Trevor and David. Adored Pa of Kaitlin, Elizabeth and Jessica. Loving Brother of Reverend Brother Julian (John) and Paul (Both Deceased). Aged 83 Years Reunited with Catherine Max's Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Funeral Mass Celebrating his Life to be held on Thursday (March 7th 2019) at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic church, Hawkesbury Road Springwood commencing at 1.00pm. T.R. Brownjohn Memorial Home Katoomba (02) 4782 2613 Springwood (02) 4751 5665 Personally owned Accredited member of the A.F.D.A.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 6, 2019
