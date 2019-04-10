|
BURGESS MARY ANN 'Molly'
Aged 90 years
of East Maitland
Much loved wife of BERNARD BURGESS (dec), loving mother and mother in law of GERALD (dec) and LYN, CHRIS, RHONDA and GREG. Cherished Nan and Great Nan of VERONICA, CRAIG, KAREN, DANIEL, AMANDA and their families. Much loved member of the PUNCH, BURGESS and BUMAN families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving at St Joseph's Catholic Church, King Street, East Maitland on FRIDAY 12th April, 2019 at 10am. Thence for burial at Campbells Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Maitland Mercury from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019