Home
Services
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BURGESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ANN BURGESS

Notice Condolences

MARY ANN BURGESS Notice
BURGESS MARY ANN 'Molly'

Aged 90 years

of East Maitland

Much loved wife of BERNARD BURGESS (dec), loving mother and mother in law of GERALD (dec) and LYN, CHRIS, RHONDA and GREG. Cherished Nan and Great Nan of VERONICA, CRAIG, KAREN, DANIEL, AMANDA and their families. Much loved member of the PUNCH, BURGESS and BUMAN families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving at St Joseph's Catholic Church, King Street, East Maitland on FRIDAY 12th April, 2019 at 10am. Thence for burial at Campbells Hill Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.