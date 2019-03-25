|
THREADGATE MARIE Aged 75 years
of Rutherford
formerly of Paterson
Much loved wife of MAX. Loved mother and mother-in-law of KATHY and RAY, KYLE and MEL. Cherished Grandma of JACK and ALEX, JOSHUA, JAMES, JOEL, JESS and JOSH, and TIM. Great Grandma of MATILDA, ASHER and OLIVER.
Sister of LEONARD (dec), COLLEEN (dec), STANLEY, JOHN (dec), RAY, DOREEN, LORRAINE and BERNARD (dec). Sister-in-law of BRIAN. Loved by their families and many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of MARIE's life at Paterson Cemetery, Webbers Creek Rd, Paterson on THURSDAY, 28th March 2019 at 11am.
'Gone to the bowling green in the sky'
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 25, 2019