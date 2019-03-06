Home
Margaret Mary RANDALL

Margaret Mary RANDALL Notice
RANDALL Margaret Mary formerly Chaff

nee Collins

Aged 86 years

of Rutherford

late of Benhome

Much loved wife of PETER (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of LINDSAY and IRENE, JEFF and PAULINE, DEBORAH and PETER (both dec). Nan of her eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of MARGARET's life at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Station St Branxton on FRIDAY, 8th March 2019 at 10.30am.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 6, 2019
