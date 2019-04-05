|
McCABE Sister Kathryn rsj Late of Forster-Tuncurry Died peacefully, Tuesday, 2nd April 2019. Dearly loved daughter of James and Mildred McCabe (both dec'd); beloved sister of Madge (dec'd), Brian (dec'd), Peter (dec'd), Frank, Mildred and Tony (dec'd); a wonderful and caring aunt and grand aunt to their families. The Sisters of St. Joseph Lochinvar, and Kathryn's family warmly invite relatives and friends to attend Requiem Mass celebrating Kathryn's life, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Lochinvar on Wednesday, 10.04.2019 at 10.00am. Kathryn will be buried in the Sisters' section of the Lochinvar cemetery. Kathryn's life was a life of service and devotion. She will remain forever in our hearts. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Apr. 5, 2019