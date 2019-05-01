|
DOWLING KATHRYN WENDY Passed away peacefully 28th April 2019 Late of Lara Aged Care & "Canningalla" Bandon Grove Proprietor the Lorn Gallery, Belmore Rd, Lorn Aged 66 years Dearly Loved wife of WILLIAM (BILL) DOWLING. Dearest mother, grandmother, sister & friend. Relatives and friends of KATHY are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in The North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park Crematorium, Beresfield MONDAY (6/5/2019) at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers donations to MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS RESEARCH AUSTRALIA will be accepted at the Service. https://msra.org.au/ways-to-donate/ give-in-memory-2/ J & E Hawley Funerals Dungog (02) 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Maitland Mercury on May 1, 2019