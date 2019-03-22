|
BERTHOLD (Nee Stafford) Judith 11.04.1939 - 17.03.2019 Late of The Entrance, Formerly of Maitland. Beloved Wife of John, loving Mother of David, Karen, Lyn and Jane. Loved grandmother and a dear friend to all who knew Judith. Aged 79 Years Forever in Our Hearts Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Judith's life at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 239 The Entrance Rd, The Entrance, on Tuesday 26th of March, 2019 at 11.30AM. Bowden Family Funerals Proudly Australian 365 Pacific Highway, Wyong 02 4351 8004
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 22, 2019