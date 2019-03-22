Home
Services
Bowden Family Funerals
365 Pacific Highway
Wyong, New South Wales 2259
4351 8004
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith BERTHOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith (Stafford) BERTHOLD

Notice Condolences

Judith (Stafford) BERTHOLD Notice
BERTHOLD (Nee Stafford) Judith 11.04.1939 - 17.03.2019 Late of The Entrance, Formerly of Maitland. Beloved Wife of John, loving Mother of David, Karen, Lyn and Jane. Loved grandmother and a dear friend to all who knew Judith. Aged 79 Years Forever in Our Hearts Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Judith's life at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 239 The Entrance Rd, The Entrance, on Tuesday 26th of March, 2019 at 11.30AM. Bowden Family Funerals Proudly Australian 365 Pacific Highway, Wyong 02 4351 8004
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.