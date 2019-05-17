|
It is with great sadness his loving family announce the death of John Keith George Yeates on 13/05/2019 in Brisbane following a short illness. John was born in Maitland on 13/8/1932 and lived in Lorn and Bolwarra for 80 years. John was a local pharmacist owning the Lorn pharmacy from 1975 to 2000. He married Ann Wright of Morpeth in 1958 and their children Stephen, James, Prudence and Elizabeth were born and educated in Maitland. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on May 17, 2019