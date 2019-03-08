Home
Jeoffrey William ROE

Jeoffrey William ROE Notice
ROE Jeoffrey William 28th February 2019

Late of Ashtonfield



Dearly loved husband of Nita. Loving father and father-in-law Veronica and Wayne, Sharon and Phil, adored grandfather to Justin, Nathan and Matt, great grandfather to eight. Much loved brother and uncle.



Aged 87 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Jeoffrey's life this Monday 11th March 2019 commencing 2pm at St Peters Anglican Church , Park Street East Maitland.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 8, 2019
