|
|
FARRELL JEAN Aged 90 years
late of Benhome
formerly of Tenambit
Much loved wife of JIM (dec), mother and mother in law of ROBERT and JENNIFER FARRELL(both dec), DIANNE and TERRY CHEETHAM, LYNETTE FARRELL (dec), JANELLE and FRED BLIEFNICK and SUE EDWARDS. Cherished Granny of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Peter's Anglican Church, William Street, East Maitland on TUESDAY 4th June, 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on May 31, 2019