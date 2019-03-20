Home
Services
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Resources
More Obituaries for IRIS DARCY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRIS MADELINE DARCY

Notice Condolences

IRIS MADELINE DARCY Notice
DARCY IRIS MADELINE Aged 95 years

of Green Hills

Nursing Home

formerly of New Lambton and Paterson

Much loved wife of JOE (dec). Dearly loved sister of WAL (dec), PHYLLIS, MARJORIE, ARTHUR (dec). Beloved sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt. Loved member of the HEMSON and DARCY families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of Iris' life at Fry Bros Chapel, 48 Banks St, East Maitland on THURSDAY 21st March 2019 at 11am. Thence for burial at East Maitland Catholic Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.