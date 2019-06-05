|
|
DOWDEN HENRY 'Harry'
Aged 82 years
late of Lorn
formerly of Wallarobba
Much loved husband of ELWYN, loving father and father in law of MARK and LEEANNE, MICHELLE and GREG, CHERIE and DAVID. Cherished Grandpa to LAUREN, TOM, MAX, MARNIE, LUKE, DANIEL, JAKE, SCOTT, STACEY and JESSE. Brother and brother in law to FRANCES and BARRY and uncle to KEN and MELEA.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Fry Bros Chapel 97 New England Hwy, Maitland (Rutherford) on THURSDAY 6th June, 2019 at 1pm.
