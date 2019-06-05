Home
Services
Fry Bros
97 New England Highway
Maitland, New South Wales
(02) 4933 6155
Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY DOWDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY DOWDEN

Notice Condolences

HENRY DOWDEN Notice
DOWDEN HENRY 'Harry'

Aged 82 years

late of Lorn

formerly of Wallarobba

Much loved husband of ELWYN, loving father and father in law of MARK and LEEANNE, MICHELLE and GREG, CHERIE and DAVID. Cherished Grandpa to LAUREN, TOM, MAX, MARNIE, LUKE, DANIEL, JAKE, SCOTT, STACEY and JESSE. Brother and brother in law to FRANCES and BARRY and uncle to KEN and MELEA.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Fry Bros Chapel 97 New England Hwy, Maitland (Rutherford) on THURSDAY 6th June, 2019 at 1pm.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices