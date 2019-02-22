|
INNESS FRAN Aged 92 years Formerly of East Maitland Dearly loved wife of BILL (Dec), mother, mother-in-law, nan and greatnan of MARK, PETA, BROCK and JOSIE, JORDAN and TAYLA, KYLIE, CHRIS, BAILEY, BODHIE,BRAITH and BELLA-ROSE and loved member of the Withington and Innes Families. FRAN'S Family invite to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St. Peter's Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland on Monday 25th February, 2019 at 12 noon. FRAN'S burial will follow at Morpeth Cemetery
Published in The Maitland Mercury from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019