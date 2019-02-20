Home
BEVERIDGE Faye Passed away peacefully 13.02.2019 Aged 85 years Late of Tewantin Formerly of Mackay and Weston Beloved wife of JIM (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to MARILYN, GLORIA, HELEN, JIM, ROBERT and their partners. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt to KEN and PHYLLIS and their family. A loving aunt to the BEVERIDGE families. Family and Friends of FAYE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. Mary's Anglican Church, Church St., Maitland this FRIDAY, 22.02.2019 at 11:00am. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancebootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 20, 2019
