Ethel HANNAN

HANNAN ETHEL ANNIE Passed away peacefully 17th February 2019 Late of Dungog Aged 91 years Dearly Loved wife of the late OSCAR HANNAN. Dearest mother & mother-in-law of MICHAEL (dec'd) & LORRAINE WALKER, (formerly HANNAN) PATRICIA & GARRY, JUDITH & JOHN, PETER & GAIL. Much Loved nan to her 9 grandchildren & nan nan to 22 great grandchildren. Loving sister of BONNIE BUCK. Much Loved aunt of the TURNER & HANNAN families. Relatives and friends of ETHEL are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Dungog THURSDAY (21/2/2019) at 10 o'clock. Following this Service a Private Cremation will be held. J & E HAWLEY FUNERALS Dungog 02 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 20, 2019
