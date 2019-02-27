|
BEATTY ELLEN FLORENCE "NELL" nee Cotterill
of East Maitland
late of Mt Carmel
Beloved wife of the late WAL BEATTY, loving mother and mother in law of DAWN and MICHAEL WEIGHMAN, DIANNE BEATTY and ANDREW DORAN. Much loved Nana of JAMES and ANNA, DANIEL and LYNDSEY, SARAH and SALIM and Great Nana of EZRA and ELKA. A loved aunt of the COTTERILL and BEATTY Families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at The Wesley Uniting Church, William St, East Maitland on MONDAY, 4th March, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mt Carmel Activities Fund may be left at the church.
Published in The Maitland Mercury from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019