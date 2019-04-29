|
Broadhead Elizabeth Anne Aged 79 Years Passed away peacefully on 24.04.2019 Late of Shaw House Pendle Hill Formerly of East Maitland Dearly beloved Wife of the late Rev. John Broadhead. Loved Mother and Mother-In-Law to Catherine and Mark, Alison and Reza, Graham and Jonalyn, Andrew and Joanne. Cherished Grandma to Jonathon and Liv, Matthew, Luke, Lydia, Samuel, Tiare, James and Oscar. Will be sadly missed by all her family, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends of Anne are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Castlebrook Memorial Chapel, Windsor Road, Rouse Hill on Wednesday 1st May, 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Apr. 29, 2019